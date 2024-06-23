Three people died and nearly 100 were injured this Sunday in Sevastopol, on the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia, in a Ukrainian missile attack, the Moscow-installed governor announced.

Russia claimed that the United States has a “responsibility” for the bombing of Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine used weapons supplied by the United States in this attack, and accused it of using cluster bombs.

Sevastopol is a regular target of attacks as it is home to the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Crimea, annexed by Moscow since 2014, is a fundamental logistics point for the Russian army.

“The death toll has risen to three: two children and one adult,” Governor Mikhail Razvoyaiev said on Telegram, after a previous toll of two deaths, including a two-year-old child.

“The number of injured has risen to almost 100 people,” he added.

The governor explained that Ukraine launched five missiles that were intercepted over the sea by Russian anti-aircraft defenses, although some fragments fell on a beach area in the city, causing injuries and even a fire in a house and a forest.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine committed “a terrorist attack against civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol, with American ATACMS tactical missiles loaded with cluster bombs.”

The ministry detailed that four missiles were shot down, and the fifth changed its trajectory after being intercepted, which caused the charge to explode in the air over the city of Sevastopol.

Also this Sunday, a Ukrainian drone attack caused one death and three injuries in Graivoron, a town in the Russian region of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said this Sunday.

The Belgorod region is a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks. kyiv claims to defend itself from Russian attacks against its own territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encouraged allied countries this Sunday to help kyiv intensify its attacks on Russian soil.

“We have enough determination to destroy the terrorists on their territory,” and “we need the same determination from our partners,” the president wrote.

