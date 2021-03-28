The Minister of Health of Ukraine, Maxim Stepanov, responded to accusations of wearing a jacket for 620 thousand hryvnias (1,684,598 rubles). He said in an interview with Radio Liberty that this is “complete absurdity.”

This is how the Ukrainian minister commented on the information about the cost of his clothes that appeared in the media. The publications became the topic of discussion in the Verkhovna Rada and public discussion.

“I think that it really exists in the sick imagination of politicians. I don’t think any healthy person can be serious about buying clothes for such idiotic means. In terms of its value. Well, she’s just not in my closet. I think this is some kind of complete absurdity, ”the minister explained.

At the same time, the Ukrainian newspaper “NV” reported that the minister is dressing in a jacket of the Italian luxury clothing brand Kiton, the cost of which is about 10 thousand dollars (759 810 rubles). The publication also claims that in 2019 Stepanov was seen wearing a Kiton jacket and shirt, the total cost of which was 11 thousand dollars (835 791 rubles).

Earlier, the journalists of the Ukrainian portal Strana.ua calculated the cost of the clothes of the mayor of Kiev, Vitaly Klitschko. The 49-year-old mayor appeared in public wearing a jacket from the luxury brand Patrick Hellmann, the hood of which is decorated with raccoon fur. The cost of outerwear is 1990 euros (174 thousand rubles). The image of Klitschko was complemented by an eight-piece checkered cap of the American brand Goorin Brothers for $ 30 (2,194 rubles).