Ukraine has not previously specified the extent of damage to infrastructure facilities, such as roads and bridges, although officials say the total bill for damages across sectors is around $500 billion so far.

“Really all components of our transport infrastructure have been damaged in one way or another,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kobrakov told Reuters.

He added that the invasion, launched by Russia in February, affected “20 percent to 30 percent of all infrastructure facilities with varying degrees of damage and different levels of destruction.”

Kubrakov said that more than 300 road bridges in the country have been destroyed or damaged and more than 8000 km of roads need repairs or reconstruction, while dozens of bridges on railways have been blown up.

He estimated the cost at $100 billion so far.

He added that his ministry has started some reconstruction work in areas that have now returned to the control of Ukrainian forces.

Kobrakov said he expects Western countries to support Ukraine’s reconstruction, adding that funds may come from multiple sources to support the reconstruction effort.

He added, “There are a few sources that are being studied. The first source is the assets of the Russian Federation, which are now frozen in almost all major countries.”

The European Union is seeking to find an international fund for reconstruction, while EU politicians have called for the use of Russian assets frozen by the West, including $300 billion from the reserves of the Russian Central Bank.