The miners of the Krivoy Rog iron ore plant ended the strike, the miners stayed underground for 43 days. Mikhail Volynets, head of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine, wrote about this in his Telegam-channel.

As Volynets specified, the workers of the Oktyabrskaya mine came to an agreement with the administration of the enterprise. On Friday, all 18 miners came to the surface.

As a reminder, on September 3, in Krivoy Rog, miners announced a protest action, putting forward a number of demands, in particular, to raise wages, dismiss management, return preferential service and stop violations during certification. All this time they were at a depth of 1.2 km.

The miners also appealed to the country’s authorities and the European Parliament with a request to protect them from the arbitrariness of the plant’s management.

