A Ukraine millionaire says he has asked his country’s military to bomb his newly built villa. Not because he has had enough of the mansion, but because Russian soldiers would have taken it, he says.

Andri Stavnitser, as CEO of a Ukrainian IT company one of the richest men in the country, says he saw on surveillance images that the Russians would fire rockets from his villa. “They had destroyed most of the cameras in the house, but there was still one small webcam that worked,” he said. Good morning Britain from the British channel ITV.

Disgust

According to Stavnitser, who had been in hiding in Poland since the beginning of the war, he gave the coordinates of his villa to the Ukrainian armed forces, with orders to bombard it with rockets. “This decision was obvious to me,” said the businessman.

He says he felt “huge disgust” when he saw with his own eyes how the Russians broke into his villa. “I saw that they were actually looting other houses and bringing stuff from other houses to my house,” Stavnitser continues. “They loaded trucks with TVs and iPads, computers and other people’s personal belongings.”



‘I was suprised’

The millionaire’s staff is said to have been taken hostage by the Russians. Workers were said to have been stripped naked and interrogated, and had to hand over their phones before being sent into the woods. “For two days they had to walk home, without a phone or connection. After two days they reached a safe place and told us what had happened.”

Stavnitser says the Ukrainian armed forces have complied with his request and that the Russians in his house were “luckily eliminated.” He posted the ‘proof’ for this on his Facebook page, but it is difficult to verify whether the images are correct. The huge mansion would have been brand new, but that doesn’t interest him much.

“If you asked me two months ago how I would feel if enemy soldiers were in my house, I would say anger,” he explains. “However, this is not what I felt. I was suprised. I felt disgusted, dirty, watching some guys walk into my house. I want to do everything I can to help the Ukrainian army to victory.”

In an additional interview with Bloomberg the millionaire throws another sneer at the Russian army. “Now I am the proud owner of ten or twelve burnt Russian vehicles.”

