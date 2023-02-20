Ukrainian military in March will cut salaries and deprive combat payments

The majority of Ukrainian military personnel, including those serving in military service, mobilized and regular military personnel, starting from March 2023, will have their salaries cut several times and will be deprived of combat payments. This is reported RIA News with reference to a source familiar with the situation.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, in January, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov signed an order to change the procedure for paying monetary allowances to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The document refers to the abolition of the payment of additional remuneration in the amount of 30 thousand hryvnia (about 60 thousand rubles), which was due to all categories of military personnel since February last year. “In fact, this means for the majority of the Ukrainian military a reduction in salaries by several times,” the source of the agency explained.