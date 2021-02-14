Three Ukrainian soldiers were blown up in Donbass and killed. This was reported by the command of the operational-tactical group “North” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Facebook…

The incident occurred in the area of ​​the village of Novoluganskoye in the group’s area of ​​responsibility during the movement of the military along the positions. The reason was an unknown explosive device. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Related materials

In the Novolugansk area, there is a contact line between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Recently, shelling between the sides has intensified and become more frequent. In particular, according to the Facebook page of the Joint Forces Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbass, the last time about the problems near Novoluhansk reported January 23.

Earlier on February 13, the LPR reported about explosions at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area controlled by Ukraine in the settlements of Orekhovo and Novoaleksandrovka. According to Lugansk, the reason was the work of sappers.

In recent months, the situation in Donbass has noticeably deteriorated, Leonid Kravchuk, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), told Lenta.ru in an interview. “Every day we receive information about shooting, with prohibited calibers, about killings by snipers,” he said, and stressed that the Ukrainian military has the right to return fire. The LPR and DPR, in turn, insist that it is the Ukrainian side that violates the silence regime.