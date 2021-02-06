In Donbass, two Ukrainian servicemen were killed and one was injured in an explosion with an unknown explosive device.

The incident occurred in the area of ​​the village of Marinka during the advancement of the military to positions, the press center of the headquarters of the operation of the joint forces reported on Facebook.

From the received wounds, two servicemen died on the spot, doctors are fighting for the life of the third.

All the circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The leadership of the military unit and the working group of the military law enforcement service work on the spot.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that the situation in Donbass had worsened and it was no longer possible to talk about some kind of peace process.

Since February 2, on behalf of the Ukrainian president, the region is testing the readiness of troops to perform tasks in the zone of the military operation.

Its purpose is to determine the effectiveness of measures for the comprehensive support of units by the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Based on the results of the check, a report will be prepared for the head of the republic with proposals for increasing the capabilities of the army.