Ministry of Defense of Switzerland: sappers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were trained in humanitarian demining at GICHD

Ukrainian sappers were trained in humanitarian demining in Switzerland, said the Minister of Defense of the Confederation Viola Amherd, transmits newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

According to the politician, Switzerland invited the Ukrainian military for instruction and training in humanitarian demining. The training was provided at the expense of Switzerland in cooperation with the Geneva Center for Humanitarian Demining GICHD.

“These specialists have returned and are now training other sappers in the country,” the minister stressed. Amherd added that since the beginning of the Russian special operation, the Swiss military has delivered several humanitarian supplies to Kyiv.

