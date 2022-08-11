Anna Malyar: SBU suspected Ukrainian military of disclosing army plans during interview

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) suspected a high-ranking military man of revealing the plans of the Ukrainian army during an interview with one of the Ukrainian publications, an investigation was launched against him. About it on your Facebook page (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar said.

According to her, the department has established that the interview with the military to a well-known publication contains information that “according to certain indicators, reveals information about the content of strategic (operational) plans for the use of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, issues of preparation, organization of combat operations.” At the same time, Malyar did not specify who exactly and what media they are talking about.

In July, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced a personnel audit in the SBU, the issue of dismissal of 28 officials is being decided. “Different levels, different directions. But the reasons are similar – unsatisfactory results of the work,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Earlier, Zelensky, by his decree, dismissed the head of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov, and the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Irina Venediktova. The head of the special service was removed in accordance with Article 47 of the Disciplinary Charter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (“Failure to perform (improper performance) of official duties resulting in loss of life or other grave consequences”).