Ukrainian military and doctor spoke about the losses in the “Artyomovsk meat grinder”

The Ukrainian military, who ended up in a field hospital in Artemivsk, spoke about the losses in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in this direction. About it informs “Public News Service”.

“A group of seven people… There are six left… Now minus me, there are five left, four shell-shocked,” recalls the soldier. Military doctor Anatoly clarifies that about 60 wounded are admitted to the hospital every day, so the doctors have to work without rest.

Earlier, the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Magyar recorded a video message from the Ukrainian military who are defending Artemivsk. According to one of the servicemen, the losses amount to a company or two per day, “a company lives one night”, and in a week the Armed Forces of Ukraine lose a whole battalion, so it seems appropriate to withdraw from the city.

The other fighter who controls the reconnaissance drone was more optimistic. According to him, he believes that “something will happen” and the Ukrainian military will not surrender the city.