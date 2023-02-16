Administration of the Ukrainian capital reported that 6 balloons were seen in the region; most were attacked by air defense

The military administration of Kiev, capital of Ukraine, reported on Wednesday (15.Feb.2023) that 6 Russian balloons were seen in the region and shot down by the Ukrainian air defense. The information was released by the news agency Reuters.

According to the authorities, there is a suspicion that the balloons would be loaded with reflectors and monitoring equipment. It was not detailed, however, the date and time that the objects would have flown over the Ukrainian capital.

“The bullets were most likely fired to detect and wear down the Ukrainian air defense forces. The final determination of the type and characteristics of the aircraft and its equipment will be made after a detailed study and analysis of the remains of the fallen objects”wrote the Ministry of Defense in the telegram.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said Russia was using the balloons to preserve its monitoring drones. According to Ihnat, attack sirens sounded in Kiev because of the objects on Wednesday.

“The enemy wants us to use our air defenses, which protect our strategic objects, in these balloons, which cost nothing”he told reporters.