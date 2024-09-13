Sky News Arabia’s correspondent in Kiev reported that the Ukrainian army said it had shot down 24 attack drones out of 26 launched by Russian forces on Ukrainian territory.

The same source explained that the drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Odessa, Khmelnytsky and Ivano-Frankivsk regions in the west of the country.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry also revealed that a Russian ammunition and missile depot near the city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region was attacked last night.

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in the Kherson region in Russian shelling last night, according to the region’s military administration.

For its part, the local administration of the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine reported that 5 people were injured in a missile attack launched by Russia on the region on Friday.