Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) refuse to follow the orders of the commanders in the Donbass and to fire at the positions of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was told by the representative of the People’s Militia of the LPR Yakov Osadchiy, reports RIA News…

According to him, “a massive refusal to commit fire provocations” was noticed in the units of the operational-tactical group “North”. Osadchy added that the military are afraid that they will return fire on them.

Soldiers of the 80th brigade in the city of Happiness also refused to carry out work on equipping positions, the chairman said. There, the reason was the fear of predetermined mines. He added that the commander of the 14th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Sergei Voichenko, personally arrived at the position for the trial.

The agency notes that earlier in the LPR they told about the absence of shelling from Ukraine since March 18.

On March 14, it was reported that the LPR military shot down a Ukrainian drone, with the help of which Ukrainian soldiers were adjusting fire on the village of Molodezhnoye.

In July 2020, an indefinite ceasefire was declared in Donbass, agreed within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group by representatives of Moscow, Kiev and the OSCE. Its violation is periodically stated by all parties to the conflict.