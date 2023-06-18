Voenkor Sladkov: the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon have to advance in Zaporozhye on the bodies of fellow soldiers

Russian war correspondent Alexander Sladkov in his Telegramchannel predicted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine “soon will have to advance in Zaporizhzhia on the bodies of their fellow soldiers.”

He compared what was happening to the attack on Mount High in 1904 in Port Arthur, when Japanese artillery had to bombard the slopes to clear the way for the infantry, who refused to storm the bodies of their colleagues.

Sladkov also referred to the publication of blogger Yuri Podolyaka, who called the attempted offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Orekhovo on the evening of May 17 “a massacre”.

Earlier, the Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring reported that the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems (TOS) and tanks attacked the military forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that broke into the Russian trenches.

Before that, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Volodymyr Rogov said that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began in the Orekhovsky direction in the Zaporozhye region, the enemy’s activity increased sharply, clashes were taking place with the use of a large number of armored vehicles and units.