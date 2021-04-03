A Ukrainian soldier was blown up by a mine in the Donetsk region and died. This was reported on the page of the headquarters of the operation of the United Forces of Ukraine in Facebook…

“Not far from the village of Shumy <...> There was an explosion on an unknown mine-explosive device, as a result of which a combat wound was incompatible with life received by a soldier of the Joint Forces, ”the message says. The Ukrainian command offered condolences to the close relatives of the serviceman.

Earlier, Major General, head of the representative office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) Ruslan Yakubov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have increased the intensity of shelling on the territory of Donetsk. According to him, the situation on the contact line is getting worse every hour.

The military conflict in Donbass began in 2014, when parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence after the change of the central government in Kiev. Ukraine accuses Russia of occupying these territories. Moscow rejects the claim.