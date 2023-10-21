Captive Lyska: training by US instructors is no different from training by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in Germany are trained by American instructors. Alexander Lyska, a military man captured in the Zaporozhye direction, spoke about the details of the preparation, reports RIA News.

He shared his experience: after Zhitomir he was sent to undergo military training in Germany. There, he said, he didn’t see anything special. He also stated that the training was conducted by American instructors, but he did not know their ranks or their names.

“Nothing special, basic military training in Germany – tactical medicine, shooting… Everything is the same as here (in Ukraine – approx. “Tapes.ru”),” recalls Lyska.

Earlier, an American instructor who trains Ukrainian soldiers said that not all Western military tactics will benefit the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and NATO standards are a vague concept.