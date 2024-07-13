Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kirilo Budanov said on Saturday that there had been attempts to assassinate Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. “There have been assassination attempts, but as you can see, they have not been successful so far,” Budanov said in an interview with Ukrainian news outlet The New Voice of Ukraine. Budanov did not provide further details about the alleged assassination attempts on the Kremlin leader, or who was behind them.

The head of the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service (GUR) added that Putin has been in power in Russia for more than 20 years and that “Russians are afraid of losing him, because he is the guarantor of stability in their lives.” In this regard, Budanov recalled a phrase from his grandmother, who witnessed the death of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. “It seemed to people that their whole world had collapsed, it was not clear how to continue living.”

Ukraine wants allies to allow attacks on Russian territory

Ukraine on Friday insisted on the need for its allies to allow the country to systematically strike military and strategic targets inside Russia’s territory, after failing to secure a favorable decision from its partners at the NATO summit that concluded Thursday in Washington.

“Of course, we are not talking about striking for the sake of striking in a symbolic, exemplary and isolated manner,” presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak, who usually speaks out on issues or circumstances that President Volodymyr Zelensky does not speak about directly, wrote on his X social media account. According to the Ukrainian presidential aide, Ukraine needs the possibility of “systematically” destroying military infrastructure or infrastructure related to the Russian war effort.

Among the priority targets, Podolyak mentioned the air bases where Russian strategic aviation is located, from where missiles are launched against Ukrainian territory. Zelensky’s aide also mentioned attacks on Russia’s military production infrastructure as a priority. “The correct strategy involves weakening Russia in three ways: increasing the cost of war, destroying logistics and delaying the supply of resources to the battlefield, and generally reducing the resources” available to Russia, he said.

Ukraine is asking its allies for permission to strike military and strategic targets across Russia to weaken the Russian war machine and neutralize some of the attacks at their source. In mid-June, Kyiv received permission from some of its allies to strike certain targets close to the border, but most of the coalition governments supporting Ukraine continue to impose strict limitations on the use of their weapons on enemy territory. “If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save our country and defend it, we need to suspend all [as limitações]”, Zelensky said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.