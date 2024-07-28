RT publishes photo of Ukrainian mercenaries working for Tuaregs in Africa

RT has published photographs of Ukrainian mercenaries in Africa, proving that they are working with Tuareg separatists.

In one of the photographs, a soldier’s uniform depicts a trident, the state symbol of Ukraine.

Related materials:

The photo was intended to be published by the deceased Grey Zone war correspondent

Initially, the war correspondent Nikita (aliases Bely and Pyatisoty) wanted to post the photos in his Telegram channel Grey Zone. However, he did not have time to do so: the day before, the author died in Mali, according to one version, as a result of a Tuareg attack. Information about the war correspondent’s death was confirmed by his entourage.

In addition, Bely had information that separatists were being taken to Ukraine for instruction and taught how to operate FPV drones. According to the publication, the war correspondent planned to go to the front line for the last time, and then return and publish all the information he had collected.

Related materials:

War correspondent Bely and Wagner PMC fighters were ambushed by Tuaregs

Earlier, political consultant Igor Dimitriev reported that war correspondent Bely and several fighters from the private military company (PMC) Wagner and servicemen of the Malian armed forces were ambushed by Tuaregs in the north of the country. As a result, many were eliminated.

The attack took place on the night of July 27-28. Wagner PMC fighters, together with the Malian army, conducted an operation in the desert in the north of the country, where the Tuaregs, a nomadic people who claim to create their own state of Azawad on the territories of Mali, Niger, Algeria, Libya and Burkina Faso, were located. It was specified that five Wagner soldiers and several soldiers of the Malian army were captured, and successful negotiations took place regarding their ransom.

Related materials:

In January, Bloomberg reported on the creation of an “African Corps” under the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry, consisting of 20,000 new recruits and former fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner”, who are to be deployed in five African countries: Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali, the Central African Republic and Niger. The creation of the mixed corps was planned to be completed by mid-2024.

Mali has been unstable since 2012, when Tuareg rebels and several Islamist groups seized control of the north of the country, creating the self-proclaimed Independent State of Azawad. France sent troops to Mali in 2013, bringing the territory back under the control of the central government of the African republic. Since then, Islamists have used ethnic conflicts to recruit fighters.