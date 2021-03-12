Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired grenade launchers at three settlements in the south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). It is reported by TASS…

“Shelling from the side of the Kiev-controlled settlements Starognatovka and Vodyanoe was recorded at 09:50, 10:45 and 13:15, respectively. The fire was conducted from grenade launchers (AGS and RPG), small arms were also used. In total, 12 ammunition was fired, ”said the DPR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime.

The villages of Novolaspa, Leninskoye and Kominternovo were under fire. Information about casualties and injuries was not reported.

In addition, according to the DPR People’s Militia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have installed new minefields north of Horlivka. “We note the mining of the area with 70 TM-62 anti-tank mines on the outskirts of the settlement of Semigorye,” the ministry said.

On March 10, it became known about clashes between servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the village of Mikhailovka (Zolote-5). The ceasefire was also violated near the village of Katerinovka. The outskirts of Donetsk were shelled.

On February 12, the speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Arestovich admitted that the Ukrainian military was opening fire on the enemy in Donbas despite the ceasefire. At the same time, according to him, Ukraine cannot initiate the actual cancellation of the ceasefire, as this may be followed by “an impartial reaction of the world community.”

Earlier, the first president of Ukraine, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Leonid Kravchuk gave an interview to Lente.ru. In it, he commented on the call to servicemen “to respond to every shot with a shot”, without knowing whether it was “a provocation or not.” “If they shoot and kill, then what should we do? To be silent? Let’s be human! I urge you not to start shooting, but to respond, ”said Kravchuk. He assured that Ukraine will never launch a military campaign against the self-proclaimed republics.

On July 27, 2020, an indefinite ceasefire was declared in Donbass, agreed within the framework of the TCG by representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE. This is the 21st attempt to comply with the ceasefire agreement.