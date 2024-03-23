Representation of the DPR in the JCCC: The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 135 shells across the region in one day

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops fired 135 ammunition into populated areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). About it reported representation of the region in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that 44 attacks were recorded, 26 of them in the Gorlovka direction. According to the department, two civilians were injured as a result of the attack. In addition, six houses, a car and a civil infrastructure facility were damaged, the office added.