The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Magyar announced the loss of up to two Ukrainian companies per day in Artemivsk

The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with the call sign “Magyar” recorded a video message from the Ukrainian military who are defending Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). It was published by the Strana.ua edition in its Telegram-channel.

According to one of the servicemen, the losses amount to a company or two per day, “a company lives one night”, and in a week the Armed Forces of Ukraine lose a whole battalion, so it seems appropriate to withdraw from the city.

Bakhmut has already become some kind of idol, Bakhmut is a fortress. My vision of the situation is this: it’s not worth it. We need to prepare positions, roll back, level the line (of the front) and hope, wait for the ammunition of these damned serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The other fighter who controls the reconnaissance drone was more optimistic. According to him, he believes that “something will happen” and the Ukrainian military will not surrender the city.

Earlier, Secretary of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty said that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had not made a decision to withdraw troops from Artemivsk. According to him, now it is more profitable for Kyiv to keep the city.

Prior to this, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had decided to send an additional contingent to Artemivsk. She added that one of those responsible for this decision was the commander of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Alexander Syrsky, who was in Artemovsk.

Ukrainian military agitate young people to sign up as volunteers

The Ukrainian military from Artemivsk urged young people to sign up as volunteers, they talked about the opportunity to master Western equipment, such as Abrams, Leopard tanks and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

You will still be mobilized, even by force, if necessary. Just peel potatoes. Or you can come to the positions that suit you: drone operator, gunner, control Western equipment – HIMARS, Abrams, Leopard, Patriot anti-aircraft guns and be a respected person in this life serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The commander of one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign “Magyar” and his comrades-in-arms noted that the average age of servicemen exceeds 50 years. They criticized young people who do not want to join the Ukrainian army and believe that what is happening does not concern them.

Earlier, Yuriy Sak, adviser to the head of the country’s Ministry of Defense, said that the country could mobilize even more citizens of the republic if the need arises.

The DPR announced the loss of 70 percent of the trained military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Artemivsk

Adviser to the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky on the air of Channel One said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had lost up to 70 percent of trained military personnel near Artemivsk, they were taken out for resupply.

According to the official, Kyiv will send to the city those units that are not important to it, and several thousand fighters were left in the city “just for slaughter.”

In the city, there are several thousand teroborontsy, there are detachments and several reconnaissance units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will shoot everyone who leaves Artemovsk. These armed formations were left in the city just to be slaughtered. Igor Kimakovsky Advisor to the Acting Head of the DPR

Kimakovsky also said that Russian troops keep under fire control all the roads on the outskirts of Artemovsk, including the direction to Chasov Yar.

Earlier, Alexander Rodnyansky, adviser to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, said that by decision of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they could strategically retreat from Artemivsk. According to him, such a decision can be made in order not to sacrifice the lives of servicemen in vain.