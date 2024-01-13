NYT: Ukrainian military complains about poorly prepared conscripts mobilized into the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Ukrainian military complains about poorly trained recruits in the ranks of the country's Armed Forces (AFU), many of those sent to the front are no longer young, some suffer from alcohol addiction, writes newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

One of the fighters located in positions southwest of Avdiivka told the publication about the servicemen mobilized into his brigade. “Three out of ten soldiers who come are no better than drunks who fell asleep and woke up in uniform,” he said.

The military man showed Western journalists a video taken during training. According to the authors of the article, in the footage, instructors, trying to hold back laughter, were forced to hold the recruit so that he could fire a rifle. The man in the recording is about 50 years old and suffers from alcoholism.

Earlier, German military expert Christian Molling said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had no reserves left to take offensive action, so they were forced to remain on the defensive.