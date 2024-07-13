Employees of the territorial recruitment center (TRC, the Ukrainian equivalent of a military registration and enlistment office) in Rivne tortured local volunteer Oleksandr Mandygra. This was reported by the publication “Strana.ua” in its Telegram-channel with a link to the victim’s wife, Yulia.

According to her, the car with the spouses was stopped on the highway. The couple was returning from the front line, where humanitarian aid was delivered. The police detained Mandygra and sent him to a medical commission. During the examination, the TCC employees used force against the man: they stitched him up, put handcuffs on him, and hit his head against the wall. The victim was taken away from the military registration and enlistment office in an ambulance.

The Operational Command “West” responded to the incident. They noted that they did not use force against the volunteer.

“Citizen Alexander M. refused to undergo the VLK. He ran all over the TCC. He screamed. He threw himself on chairs. He called his wife. He cried and said that he needed to go to Poland to bring vehicles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the command reported.

Earlier, TCC employees tried to mobilize a 14-year-old teenager in the village of Priozernoe in Odessa Oblast. People in military uniforms and balaclavas used force to detain the young man on the street and, threatening him with a weapon, pushed him into a minibus.