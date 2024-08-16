A Ukrainian prisoner with three fingers told how he was assigned to be a machine gunner

Ukrainian military commissars have mobilized a disabled person of the third group, missing two fingers, who was assigned to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a machine gunner. This was stated by the victim himself, Ukrainian prisoner of war Vadim Gavroschenko, writes RIA Novosti.

As a child, Gerashchenko lost the index and middle fingers on his right hand. In December 2023, in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region, police officers stopped him to check his documents and sent him to the military registration and enlistment office.

After passing the military medical commission, Vadim Garovshchenko brought a certificate of unfitness for military service to the military registration and enlistment office, but he was sent to the clinic again.

“I went to the traumatologist again, he gave me a referral to the hospital, they took pictures. What I understood from his handwriting was “additional to service” (fit for military service),” the prisoner explained.

According to the soldier, he was sent to serve in the 151st brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, given a machine gun and told, “Here, you’ll be a machine gunner.”

