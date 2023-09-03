Ukrainian military commissars broke into a man’s house, trying to fulfill the draft plan

Employees of the territorial recruitment centers (military registration and enlistment offices) in Ukraine broke into the man’s house without warning, trying to fulfill the mobilization plan. This is reported RIA News with reference to the publication “Strana”.

In the video, which was published on social networks, two military commissars can be seen entering a private house and demanding that the tenant go to the military registration and enlistment office. On repeated requests to show documents confirming their identity and position, men in military uniforms respond with a categorical refusal.

Instead, they urged the tenant to prove that the house was private property and that he had the right to be in it. “Are you the owner? Show us the documents confirming your rights to own property, ”said one of the illegally entered private property. The man explained to them that he did not invite the military and was not obliged to prove anything to unknown persons.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov allowed an additional conscription into the ranks of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU). He noted that changes in mobilization should not be expected – it began on February 24, 2022 and did not stop, everything is going according to plan.