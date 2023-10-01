A Russian officer announced the use of British SAS special forces tactics by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) use the tactics of the British special forces Special Air Service (SAS). They were convicted of this by a Russian officer, an instructor of the group of troops “South” with the call sign Hades, reports RIA News.

According to him, in the Avdiivka, Zaporozhye and Kherson directions, he noticed the presence of military instructors from NATO countries. Hades believes that the Ukrainian military was taught the use of SAS tactics directly by specialists from the British special forces.

“They are probing the defense in different places. Small groups. They use the tactics of the British special forces SAS. They work in combat fours, combat threes… In principle, at all lines they “snatch” very well. And they retreat,” a Russian military officer described the principle of operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apty Alaudinov, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would make an attempt to build up forces for the next breakthrough. The head of Akhmat predicted a new breakthrough for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and emphasized that Kyiv will increase its forces for this in the winter. He noted that the Ukrainian command will form a new “shock fist.”