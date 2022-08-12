The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) again attacked Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region, aiming at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. This was announced on August 12 by the deputy head of the military-civilian administration, Kirill Stremousov.

According to a representative of local authorities, the shelling of the hydroelectric power station was carried out from American multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) HIMARS.

“In general, the missile attack was repelled. There were hits, but they are not critical, ”Stremousov quotes “RIA News”.

It is known that the bridge of the Kakhovskaya HPP was not damaged after the shelling.

Earlier on Friday, ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said Russian air defense forces had shot down two HIMARS MLRS missiles near Novaya Kakhovka. The air defense also shot down four shells fired from the MLRS “Alder” in the Kherson region, and five Ukrainian drones in the Kharkiv region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Its key goals are the liberation of the DPR and LPR, the denazification and demilitarization of the Kyiv regime. Moscow emphasized that the strikes were carried out only on military infrastructure.

The situation in the region escalated in mid-February due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since 2014, the Ukrainian authorities have been fighting against the residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine.

