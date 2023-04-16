Ukrainian military Cherevaty announced unprecedented heavy bloody battles in Artemovsk

The press secretary of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Serhiy Cherevaty, said that currently in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) there are the heaviest battles in recent decades, informs agency UNIAN.

“Today, bloody battles unprecedented in recent decades are taking place directly in urban areas,” he said.

According to him, Russian troops have set a goal to take the city, noting that the Ukrainian military is doing everything possible to prevent this.

Earlier, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the Pentagon is hiding some data about the main battle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the battle for Artemovsk. He stressed that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin hides the significance of this battle.