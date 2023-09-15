The Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service conducted exercises to combat saboteurs in the Chernobyl zone

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the State Border Service of the Republic (SBSU) conducted exercises to combat saboteurs in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. The command of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports this on its Facebook page (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).