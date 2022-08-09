Ukrainian militants shelled the city of Makeevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) using 155-mm shells supplied to Kyiv by NATO countries. This was stated on August 9 by the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) in its Telegram channel.

In total, three shells were fired from the direction of the village of Orlovka, the department specified, no casualties were reported.

On August 6, the representative office of the DPR in the JCCC announced that Ukrainian radicals had shelled Makiivka from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). The shelling was carried out from the village of Konstantinovka.

On August 3, the representative of the DPR in the JCCC, military expert Sergei Pereverzev, reported that Ukrainian nationalists fired at an oil depot in Makeevka near Donetsk from the HIMARS RZSO. According to him, there are parts of the ammunition marked with the series, release date and other information.

On the same day, the Ukrainian military shelled Donetsk twice in four minutes, firing 14 shells into three districts of the city.

At the same time, the radicals fired 20 shells from the Grad multiple launch rocket system at the Kirovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk.

In Ukraine and in the Donbass, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the population of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Moscow explained that its tasks include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. On April 19, the Russian side announced the start of the next stage of the military operation – “the complete liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.”

The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to Russia and turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.