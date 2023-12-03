Ukrainian nationalists shelled the Leninsky district of Donetsk. On Sunday, December 3, local resident Valentina, in a conversation with Izvestia, spoke about the consequences of the attack.

“For example, my window was completely broken. The wires were cut. The fence was broken. <...> My car was very damaged: the back and the body were blown out,” the woman shared.

The townswoman notes that at the moment of the attack she noticed something glowing fly by. Three windows were broken in her house and another in the attic.

According to the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine, the previous evening Ukrainian militants fired two 155 mm caliber shells into the city.

The material is supplemented