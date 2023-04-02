The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) again fired at the locomotive depot, as well as a residential apartment building in Melitopol, Zaporozhye region. This was reported by the press service of the city administration on Sunday, April 2.

“According to preliminary information, as a result of the shelling of Melitopol by militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at 9:48, hits were recorded on locomotive depot facilities and a multi-storey residential building,” the press service’s Telegram channel said.

According to preliminary information, there are victims, as well as damage and destruction of buildings.

Emergency services and paramedics are said to be on the scene.

Melitopol is not the first time this week comes under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Prior to this, the city was shelled by Ukrainian militants on March 29. As a result of the shelling, the objects of the power supply system were damaged, the city was de-energized.

As Izvestia correspondent Mary Badunts reported at the time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the city several times. In particular, objects of the Melitopol locomotive depot were damaged. The shelling was recorded at 5:30.

On March 27, Acting Governor of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at a multidisciplinary college in Melitopol from a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

