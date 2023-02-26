Ukrainian militants fired 20 shells of 155-mm caliber at Donetsk, which is used by NATO countries. This was announced on Sunday, February 26, by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the JCCC.

As specified in the Telegram channel of the department, starting from 20 Moscow time, six attacks on the city were recorded. So, at 20:15, the nationalists released two shells in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. Half an hour later three ammo flew to the Kyiv region. At 21:15, Kuibyshevsky came under fire – it was fired at four shells. At 21:55, a second attack was made on the Kyiv district using three ammunition. Five minutes later two missiles Petrovsky district of the capital of the DPR was fired upon, at 22:20 it was fired again six ammotold in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, civilians were injured as a result of the shelling by the nationalists of the Kirovsky district. This part of the city was attacked four NATO shellswhich had, among other things, on the Petrovsky district, at 17:35 Moscow time, before that, at 14:15, it was dropped on Kirovsky ammunition from drone.

In the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, an elderly woman was injured as a result of an explosion on the Petal anti-personnel mine, and the destruction of a private house was also recorded.

“Investigators of the department will establish all the circumstances of the incident, the actions of all persons involved in these crimes will be given a legal assessment,” the text of the message published in Telegram channel Investigative Committee.

