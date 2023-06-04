The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on Sunday morning, June 4, opened fire on the village of Aleksandrovka in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. This was reported by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

The shelling began at 9:00, on the settlement 10 rockets from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

No casualties or damage have yet been reported.

During the period from 21:00 on June 3 to 9:00 on June 4, according to the DPR JCCC, the territory of Donetsk was shelled four times by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mayor Alexei Kulemzin said in his Telegram channel. In the direction of the Kyiv, Kuibyshev and Petrovsky regions, Ukrainian militants fired 23 shells with a caliber of 155 mm.

The Ukrainian army continues to shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya (DPR) and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

So, the day before, a family from Gorlovka in the DPR managed to hide a few seconds before the explosion of a shell that fell near their house. The Izvestia film crew showed the consequences of the strike on the settlement.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

