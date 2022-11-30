The current militant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), in an interview with Izvestia on Wednesday, November 30, said that Ukrainian generals are selling Western weapons to the black market through the darknet.

According to him, the Ukrainian generals attract people from the newly arrived replenishment who understand the field of IT. As the interlocutor suggested, they are involved in organizing the sale of weapons through a hidden network.

“IT people are immediately taken away, no one sees them. Not on the battlefield, nowhere. Somewhere “work”. Real money is involved here, everything is spinning as it should, ”he said.

In addition, Ukrainian servicemen can write off anything. If someone finds out about such machinations, then they can “accidentally” be killed during the fighting, the militant added.

“Ammunition does not count at all, roughly speaking. Not only do they not give you money, but you can also make good money. If someone crossed somewhere, found out – they killed him purely “accidentally”, that’s all. Therefore, sit silently and do not stick your head out, ”said the interlocutor.

He added that weapons could be sold for parts, and then sent back to Europe, allegedly for repairs. In such schemes, supply generals take part, commanding groups that are mired in plundering their own army.

“Everyone should be in the feeder there – customs, border guards. Especially if Western weapons come. We don’t have half at all: no components, no spare parts – nothing. Where does it all go? It can immediately be dismantled for spare parts, sold and pushed back to Europe “like for repair.” It is necessary to repair, but we have nothing and no one, ”said the man.

He also shared that Ukrainian nationalists took out NATO weapons from warehouses for sale, after which they destroyed buildings, simulating a strike from the Russian Federation.

Earlier, on November 2, it was reported that weapons supplied by Western countries to Ukraine appeared on the black markets of Europe. It is noted that in the countries of Northern Europe on illegal trading floors, including Finnish weapons, which had previously been transferred to Kyiv, were noticed.

Prior to this, on October 30, the Central Criminal Police of Finland reported that criminals in the country receive weapons that were supplied to Ukraine. The department noted that we are talking about the emergence of assault rifles. It was reported that smuggling routes from Ukraine to Finland had already been established, for which the Bandidos MC motorcycle gang even opened branches in the largest cities of Ukraine.

On October 20, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that the weapons supplied to Ukraine are on the black market, their monthly smuggling turnover reaches $1 billion.

Western countries are sending weapons and military equipment to Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that such supplies prolong the conflict and do not lead to a diplomatic solution to the situation.

