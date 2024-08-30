Kommersant: Ukrainian memorials in new Russian territories to be replaced by Russian ones

The state program to perpetuate the memory of victims of political repression is planned to be expanded to new regions of Russia, Kommersant (Ъ) reported. told Head of the Presidential Council for Human Rights Valery Fadeev.

It is noted that in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, after their annexation by Russia, several memorials dedicated to the Holodomor and victims of political repression and the Holodomor were demolished. Fadeyev explained that the authorities could, if necessary, discuss the issue of restoring the monuments. “But these should be Russian monuments, and not Ukrainian politicized monuments accusing Russia of these crimes,” he noted.

The human rights activist also said that a revision of the books of memory of victims of repressions is being prepared. According to Fadeyev, some of them contain the names of Nazi collaborators, including SS men of the Galicia division.

In December 2022, the European Parliament recognized the 1932-1933 famine in Ukraine as genocide. The resolution was supported by 507 parliamentarians. Russia does not recognize the Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians, believing that it was a common tragedy of the peoples of the USSR.