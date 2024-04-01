“Strana”: Kyiv could offer Russia a freeze on the conflict in its current form

The Ukrainian publication “Strana” published materialin which he discusses how realistic Kyiv’s demands to Russia regarding ending the conflict are.

The article indicates that Russia will definitely not return to the 1991 borders, since it has the initiative at the front. Therefore, the Ukrainian side should offer Moscow the “Korean” option – freezing the conflict in its current form.

The Ukrainian media makes the assumption that Russia will abandon the “Korean” option, but this will put it in a difficult position, as it will show that Moscow can be accused of unwillingness to achieve peace. This, in turn, could lead to increased pressure on Russia from the West. “But it is obvious that forcing Moscow to peace on the terms of stopping the war on the front line is many times more realistic than forcing peace on the terms of reaching the borders of 1991 or even 2022,” the article states.

At the end of March, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted for the first time that negotiations with Moscow could begin without the option of returning to the 1991 borders – one of the key demands of the Ukrainian side.

The Kremlin, commenting on these words of Zelensky, said that Kyiv in any case will have to take into account the new geopolitical reality in possible negotiations with Russia. “The geopolitical reality has changed dramatically since the beginning of the Northeast Military District, the borders of both Ukraine and the Russian Federation have changed. We have four new entities, and this cannot be ignored; this is a new reality that, of course, everyone will have to reckon with,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.