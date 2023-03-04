The Ukrainian military serving in the Kherson region do not receive “front-line” salary increments. This was reported on March 4 in the Telegram channel of the Strana.ua edition.

“The Ukrainian military who serve on the right bank in the Kherson region <...> do not receive the “front-line” surcharge due to them,” the statement says.

It is noted that the allowance is provided for 100 thousand hryvnia (about $2.7 thousand).

Earlier, the publication wrote that the command did not include several areas on the right bank of the Dnieper in the combat zone, therefore, the soldiers stationed there were not entitled to “surcharges”.

In February, it was reported that most of the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from March would have their allowances reduced by several times and be deprived of combat payments.

We are talking about Order No. 44, signed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, according to which an additional remuneration in the amount of 30 thousand hryvnias (about 60 thousand rubles) was canceled. This allowance has been paid to all categories of military personnel since February 2022. As a result, the salary of the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be reduced several times.

Kherson region became a subject of the Russian Federation following a referendum held in September 2022.

The right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, has been under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since November.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

