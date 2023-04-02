The Ukrainian authorities decided to forcibly evacuate children from Slovyansk, which is located on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) controlled by Kyiv. This was reported on April 2 by the Ukrinform agency with reference to the military-civilian administration.

We are talking about the forced evacuation of children who are under guardianship. The guardians were urged to leave the region immediately. Otherwise, they will be deprived of guardianship duties, and the children will be evacuated anyway.

It is noted that currently in Slavyansk there are 23 families raising children whose parents were deprived of parental rights.

Earlier, on March 28, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the LPR Andrei Marochko said that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was deploying a large number of units of the Ukrainian army near Slavyansk, and was also accumulating a significant amount of equipment.

On the morning of March 26, an air alert was announced in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions. At night, the Ukrainian media reported explosions in Sloviansk, which is still under Ukrainian control. Also the night before, a strong explosion was heard in the Odessa region.

On March 20, Marochko said that Kyiv was building up the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the regions of the DPR and the cities of Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk temporarily controlled by Kyiv. He noted that despite the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), the enemy continues to build up the grouping of its troops in the Donetsk direction.

Prior to this, on February 2, The Economist, citing the Ukrainian military, reported that many Ukrainian commanders believe that Artemivsk is not worth the heavy losses. They also acknowledged that the capture of the city by the RF Armed Forces makes the cities of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk vulnerable to Russian artillery.

