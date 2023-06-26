Explosions thundered in Odessa and the Odessa region in Ukraine. This was reported on June 26 by the Ukrainian publications Zerkalo Nedeli and TSN Novosti.

“Preliminarily, air defense is working (air defense. – Ed.). Explosions are heard in the Odessa region,” TSN Novosti reports.

In Kyiv, there are also reports of the work of air defense, residents are asked to stay in shelters, the newspaper notes.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the information.

The night before, an air alert was announced in Kyiv and five other regions of Ukraine – in Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy and Chernihiv.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that an explosion occurred in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine. It is noted that an air alert was announced in the Poltava and Sumy regions.

On June 24, the Ukrainian publication Obshchestvennoe reported that explosions had taken place in Odessa. Also in the Odessa region, as in most of the territory of Ukraine, an air alert was announced. It was noted that the air defense systems worked.

Servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces.

