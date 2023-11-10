New explosions were heard in the Odessa region, and regional authorities again announced an air raid alert. This was reported by Strana.ua on November 10.

No further details were available. The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on these messages.

At the moment, the air raid alert operates in seven more regions – Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov and Cherkassy, ​​according to data from the official resource for alerting the population.

More than an hour ago, an air raid alert was already announced in the Odessa region, and in addition, a series of explosions were reported in Odessa.

Earlier, on November 6, a representative of the operational command “South” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Natalya Gumenyuk, reported damage to the port infrastructure of Odessa. According to her, “warehouses, special loading equipment, and cars with grain” were damaged.

Russian military personnel began striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on October 10 last year. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.