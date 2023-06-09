In Ukraine, explosions were heard in the Rivne and Zhytomyr regions. This was announced on Friday, June 9, by the UNIAN agency in its Telegram channel.

“Explosions are reported in the Rivne region <...> Explosions were also heard in the Zhytomyr region,” the agency said in a statement.

On the same day, it was reported that an air raid alert had been declared throughout Ukraine. In addition, according to the Ukrainian media, explosions were heard in the Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In Kharkov, the air defense system worked.

Earlier, on June 8, a series of explosions took place in Sumy. In this region, as well as in the Poltava, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine, an air alert was announced.

The Russian military began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at the time, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.