Explosions sounded in the Sumy region of Ukraine. This was reported on June 10 by the Ukrainian edition of Zerkalo Nedeli.

According to the publication, the blows were heard in the Shostka district.

At the moment, an air alert has been declared in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions, as well as in the regions of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not yet commented on this information.

On the eve of the publication “Strana.ua” reported a series of explosions in Odessa. It is noted that the air defense system (AD) worked. As a result of strikes in one of the districts of Odessa, windows were shattered. Also on the night of June 10, an air alert was announced in most of the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian military began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at the time, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.