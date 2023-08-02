Explosions occurred in the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine, the Zerkalo Nedeli Telegram channel reported on August 2.

Other details are not given.

An air alert has not been issued in the region.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not commented on this information to date.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on that day that there were damages as a result of the explosions that occurred on the night of August 2. The most significant are recorded in the south of the country.

On the night of August 2, explosions thundered in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv and Odessa regions. In the latter, fires broke out at industrial and port infrastructure facilities. Later, an air alert was announced in all regions of the country.

Russian military personnel began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10 last year. As the head of state Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The start of its holding was announced on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.