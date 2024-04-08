Explosions occurred in the Dnepropetrovsk region in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian publication “Zerkalo Nedeli” reported this on April 9 in its Telegram channel.

In addition, as the Ukrainian TV channel “Public” reported in its Telegram channel, explosions were also heard in the Poltava region.

According to the air alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air alert was declared in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Kirovograd, Vinnitsa, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Odessa and Nikolaev regions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on the information about the explosions.

The day before, it was reported that an explosion occurred in Odessa in southern Ukraine.

Russian troops in October 2022 began to strike military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.