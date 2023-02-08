Explosions rocked the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine. This was announced on Wednesday, February 8, by the 5.ua TV channel.

“There have been reports of explosions in Sumy, where there is now an air raid. We are waiting for official information, ”the Telegram channel says.

The causes of the explosions are not specified.

According to the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, sirens sound in Sumy, as well as Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

The day before, on February 7, an air alert was also announced in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv regions and in the part of the Donetsk region temporarily controlled by Kyiv.

On October 10, 2022, Russian troops began to strike at Ukrainian military installations and related energy infrastructure. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 8, there were no reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense about attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.