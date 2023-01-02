Explosions thundered in the city of Ochakov, Mykolaiv region. This was reported on Monday, January 2, by the Telegram channel of the publication Suspilne.

“Explosions are heard in Ochakovo in the Nikolaev region, local residents told Suspilny correspondents,” the report says.

On the night of January 2, an air alert was announced in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine. Thus, sirens sounded in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Nikolaev, Kirovohrad, Dnepropetrovsk regions, as well as in the territories of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by the Kyiv regime.

Later, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that explosions had thundered in the Ukrainian capital and the air defense system (air defense) had worked. He also noted that as a result of damage to energy infrastructure facilities, emergency power outages occur in the city, and there are also de-energized heat supply facilities.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not yet commented on the information about the explosions in Kyiv on January 2.

In October, Russian troops began to strike at military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

