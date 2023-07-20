Explosions have thundered in Sumy in the northeast of Ukraine. This was reported on July 20 by the Ukrainian TV channel TSN.

It is noted that the air defense system (AD) operates in the region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on the information about the explosions.

On the eve of the explosion thundered in the city of Lvov in western Ukraine. At the same time, no alarm was announced in the region.

On the same day, the Ukrainian TV channel TSN reported on explosions in the village of Kropyvnytskoe, Kirovograd region of Ukraine. There is no information about the victims.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko on July 19 announced that the air defense system (air defense) had worked in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, explosions were heard. The head of the Kyiv city military administration, Sergei Popko, confirmed the information about the work of air defense in the Kyiv region. Earlier, an air alert was announced throughout the region.

Explosions also occurred in Odessa and the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine. At the same time, an air alert was announced in the central and eastern regions. Reportedly, explosions were also recorded in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region.

Russian military personnel began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure from October 10 last year. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

