On the night of October 7, explosions were heard in Odessa, as reported by the Ukrainian publication Obshchestvennoe.

“Explosions occurred in Odessa,” says a message on the Telegram channel.

An air raid alert has been declared in the Odessa region. No other details are provided.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on the information about the explosions.

The day before, explosions occurred in Kyiv, as reported by the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua. The details of what happened were not given. An air raid alert was not announced in the Kyiv region.

On October 5, explosions occurred in the city of Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovograd region, and in Mirgorod, Poltava region. An air raid alert was announced in the regions.

Russian military personnel began striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on October 10 last year. As Head of State Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.